Whenever I bring up sex toys to men, one of the most common responses I hear is, "Why would I need a toy when I’ve got my own hand?" And sure, they’ve got a point, the ultimate pleasure tool is already attached to their body, whether it’s their right or left hand. But after three decades of experimenting with sex toys, both solo and with partners of all genders, I’ve learned that these little gadgets can spice things up in ways your hand simply can’t. For anyone dealing with challenges like unreliable erections, toys can also provide that extra stimulation to help them reach orgasm.

Now, as someone without a penis, I’m a relative newbie in the world of male sex toys. My knowledge beyond the Fleshlight used to be pretty limited, until I found myself a regular play partner who happily moonlights as my toy tester. It’s been a fun journey exploring the world of toys for people with penises, and prostates, even if his reactions occasionally make me laugh. There have definitely been moments where he’s looked at me holding some butt-related contraption with an expression that clearly says, "You’re not planning to use that thing on ME, are you?"

One toy I’ve kept in my bedside drawer for about five years, probably way past its expiration date (I must rectify that) is the Tenga Egg. This little gem is an affordable, stretchy elastomer sleeve with nubbly textures, of a variety of textures, that fits over the head of a penis. When you stretch it up and down, it’s supposed to feel incredible, or so I’m told! If you enjoy giving your partner a hand job, this can take it to the next level. Plus, it’s cheap, cheerful, and super fun.

Then there are the vibrating cock rings. Over the years, I’ve been gifted quite a few to review. To be honest, I don’t use them as often as I probably should, especially considering their price tag. Of the bunch, the OhMiBod Bluemotion Nex3 is my favorite because its vibrating pad is more substantial than most others. Cock rings are designed to wrap around the cock and balls, but most vibrating models only fit around the shaft, which means they tend to slide out of place and don’t always deliver the satisfaction my partner hopes for. That said, they can still be fun for me. ;)

Male masturbators, both vibrating and non-vibrating, are another category I’ve grown to appreciate, especially for couples’ play. Sure, hand jobs and blowjobs are classics, but these toys offer sensations that hands and mouths simply can’t replicate. For older men or anyone who needs a firmer touch or extra stimulation, these devices can be game-changers. They’re great for taking someone over the edge, or keeping them edging longer than they thought possible.

Last week, I received a bumper package of toys from Womanizer and We-Vibe, including the Arc Pow Male Masturbator. This premium manual stroker boasts suction control, a textured CleanTech silicone sleeve, and dual entry points. According to the description, its silicone tightens pleasurably during use, while an air pressure release valve creates intense suction for a “new and incredible climax.”