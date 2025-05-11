Have you received my new 32 page guide to ‘Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life?’ It’s available now for paid subscribers.

Moans, Groans, and Giggles

Last Sunday, I experienced an earth-shattering, mind-blowing orgasm that made me scream so loudly I embarrassed myself and felt the need to apologise to my partner. Thankfully, I don’t think either of my Airbnb guests were home; otherwise, they might have called emergency services. My lover, on the other hand, never seems to mind my noisy orgasms. He is relatively quiet himself, though he likes to give me advance notice by announcing that he’s on the edge. When he comes, it’s more of a low moan.