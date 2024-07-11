I'm currently in Las Palmas, Gran Canaries. For the past three years, I have come to this place every winter to escape the UK weather and experience a different, more laid-back lifestyle. However, when the opportunity arose to take advantage of my friend's empty flat a minute's walk from Las Canteras Beach and the chance to leave behind the wettest summer since 1912 (apparently), I took advantage of the offer, and I decided to fly back for six days.

There was also an offer from a man I'd met earlier this year to sail from here to Tenerife. Rob is an Australian guy who has his boat moored here, and he comes back a few times a year to check up on it and live in the Marina. I'm not much of a boating type, but I had this thought of being on the open seas, the sun shining down, having sex with this guy, and it all added up to a good time