One of the enjoyable aspects of gaining a large following on TikTok and other platforms is that sex toy companies have started sending me freebies. I've tried many toys over the years, but I tend to stick to my favourite - a small bullet vibe on a single speed that does the trick for me. While some new toys offer various vibration patterns, I personally don't see the need for them.

However, I understand that there are individuals who prefer a greater variety in order to achieve orgasm. Personally, as long as I reach climax, I feel satisfied. If the vibration patterns become too sporadic, I find myself focusing more on the mechanics of the toy rather than my own pleasure. Nevertheless, in order to educate my audience, I have started accepting gifts and, with a willing partner, become a toy tester to provide exclusive, subscription-only content and expand my knowledge of sex toys. At the age of 63, I never envisioned myself doing this, but it has turned out to be an enjoyable job and, as the saying goes, someone has to do it.