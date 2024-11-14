This week, I finally came out as a Lovehoney ‘Queen Bee' in the Telegraph.

A couple of months ago, I and a couple of fabulous women - Tina Pemberton of TikTok channel @tinagoesdating and Judith Vandepeer Delgado, a 61-year-old burlesque dancer from Hastings met up for a very glamorous photo shoot in Southwest London to launch Lovehoney’s campaign promo…