This week, I finally came out as a Lovehoney ‘Queen Bee' in the Telegraph.
A couple of months ago, I and a couple of fabulous women - Tina Pemberton of TikTok channel @tinagoesdating and Judith Vandepeer Delgado, a 61-year-old burlesque dancer from Hastings met up for a very glamorous photo shoot in Southwest London to launch Lovehoney’s campaign promo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.