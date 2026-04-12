A friend of mine, John, who has been happily married for more than two decades (round of applause), once said that when it comes to box‑ticking in dating, you’ll only ever find someone who meets two of your requirements. That’s right: two. No more, no less. Expecting more, he insists, is futile and leads to an endless search for someone who doesn’t exist. And if the comments I read on numerous Facebook posts about the impossible likelihood of finding Mr. or Ms. Right, especially using dating apps, are indicative of John’s theory, he definitely has a point.

At first, I thought he was being cynical. But the longer I’ve spent navigating the modern dating world, the more I know he’s right.

If all you can expect is two boxes, what’s the point of dating site questionnaires?