The other day, a journalist asked me, in the course of researching an article related to Sex Advice for Seniors, how many men I’d “slept” with.

Honestly, I had no clue and I shy away from the term “slept with” and prefer ‘having sex with’ or ‘f***ing,’ because, honestly, sleep rarely features in my sexual encounters. I’m a cover-tugging, temperature-flipping nightmare in bed. And if you snore? Well, forget about it. I’ve been known to stare at the ceiling for 8 hours rather than disturb the sleep of the person with whom I’m lying next to. I miss morning cuddles (and sex), but I’ve determined it’s a very small price to pay for a good night’s sleep.