This oldie, but goody comes from 2009 when I blogged under my pseudonym Suzanne Portnoy. It’s very frank, very filthy and releasing it here, behind the paywall, is an experiment.

Admittedly, there’s not much sex advice, more sexual experience and now, reading it back, I am struck by my own audacity. I was in my forties, having come out of a soulless marriage, the death of a subsequent partner, and all I wanted to do was have sex.

This may have been what’s referred to as Widow’s Fire, or a need to be desired, which I hadn’t felt in my younger days. When I read some of these old blog posts, they bring back memories of crazier times and a certain frenetic energy that I lack nowadays or prefer to divert into other activities beyond the sexual ones. Often, I don’t recognise myself.

If you enjoy this post, let me know. If you prefer for me to stick to my current, much tamer material, tell me. Like I said, this is an experiment.