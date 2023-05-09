Various important people in my life are currently in therapy, sometimes inadvertently dragging me in. If you've ever met anyone who has newly discovered therapy, there is often that moment when they ask, "Have YOU ever had therapy?" This is usually requested after a discussion, during which the conversation has turned to my behaviour.
I'm not immune from…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.