I want to have an honest, grown‑up conversation about penis pumps. And no, I’m not talking about the cartoonish contraptions you used to see advertised in the back of adult magazines promising you a “monstrous ten inches by Tuesday.” I’m talking about the very unglamorous, very medical, very necessary devices that can play a crucial role in penile rehabilitation, especially if you’re a man dealing with erectile dysfunction or recovering from a radical prostatectomy.

If that’s you, or if you’re simply looking to improve erectile quality and blood flow, a pump can be an excellent addition to your sexual toolkit. Pair it with a cock ring, like the FirmTech MaxPR (which I’ve spoken about before), and you’re not just hoping for better erections, you’re actively supporting them.

Now, let me acknowledge the elephant in the bedroom. I do not personally own a penis. However, I’ve spent enough time with people who do to know there are two types of men when it comes to pumps: the practical ones who say, “Great, hand it over,” and the ones who somehow think using one makes them less of a man.

To the second group, I say this with love and understanding: get over it.

Particularly for men recovering from surgery, avoiding a pump out of pride can actually delay the return of erectile function. That’s not my opinion, that’s science. Erections are about blood flow. Blood flow needs stimulation. A pump helps facilitate that. There is nothing unmanly about using a medical device to restore healthy function. If anything, it’s responsible.

That said, not all pumps are created equal. There are cheap novelty gadgets and then there are proper medical devices. You absolutely want the latter.

If you’re new to pumping, I strongly recommend starting with a hand‑held manual device. Why? Because you control the suction. Too much vacuum pressure can be uncomfortable, even painful, especially in the beginning. A manual pump allows you to ease into it.

One reputable option is the Rehabi, made by The Urology Shop (full disclosure: I am working with them), a sturdy, German‑engineered device designed specifically as a Penile Vacuum Trainer. Its purpose isn’t theatrics; it’s rehabilitation and improved blood flow. I would steer clear of bargain‑bin pumps on eBay. Flimsy pressure gauges, unreliable air‑release valves, poor construction. These are not things you want anywhere near your dick.

And since I believe in transparency: I’ve used a pump designed to increase blood flow to my clitoris. Trust me when I say there is a very fine line between pleasure and pain. More suction does not equal more benefit. It equals burst blood vessels and regret. Luckily the Medintim pumps have safety valves to stop too much pumping unlike other pumps, but a little caution goes a long way!

Start gently. Always.

Once you achieve a firm erection, keep the pump in place for about 2–3 minutes. Then release the pressure valve, wait five to ten minutes, and repeat. Doing this twice daily over time can help encourage vascular health and support stronger erectile function. Think of it as physiotherapy for your penis.

Before you begin, follow proper protocol:

Shave around the base of the penis to ensure a proper seal and suction. Use lubricant around both the base and the shaft so the cylinder doesn’t tug or stick uncomfortably to the skin.

This isn’t about shame. It isn’t about ego. It’s about blood flow, recovery, and taking control of your sexual health.

A pump is not a sign of failure. It’s a tool. And grown men use tools.

