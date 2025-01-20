This all began as a response to a post about cleaning out a drawer full of bras that no longer fit or suited the author’s 75-year-old body. It sparked a memory I had to share: my love for the Triumph Doreen bra, a gem recommended to me by the fabulous stylist Jo Phillips. I sought her fashion advice upon returning to singing, realising my frumpy wardrobe didn’t quite match the jazz and blues diva image I was striving for.

She looked me straight in the eye and said, “It all starts with foundation garments.” And she was absolutely right.