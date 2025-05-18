On Sunday, 11th May, I joined about 100 glamorous, party-loving people at Heaven nightclub in London for the 29th Annual Sexual Freedom Awards. I was a finalist in the Best Podcast category, an honour I hadn’t anticipated and, unsurprisingly, didn’t win. I left empty-handed, without the now-iconic Golden Penis Trophy for which the awards are so well-known. Naturally, I’d have loved to take it home, but I knew my chances were slim (as will soon become apparent).

It hadn’t even occurred to me to write an acceptance speech or prepare in any way for a win, which says a fair bit about where my head was at. That said, when the ‘Best Podcast’ category was announced, I felt a flutter of nerves. For a brief, delusional moment, I imagined myself walking up on stage to accept the trophy, completely unprepared. My plus-one,

leaned over and asked, “Shall I record you collecting the award?” I laughed and said, “That’s not going to happen,” while secretly wondering,

But what if it does?