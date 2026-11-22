It’s all about the data. That’s what “they” say, isn’t it? The tech bros, the Substack growth hackers, the business coaches. The data doesn’t lie.

I’m sure they’re right. But as a creative person, I’ve ignored the stats for most of my working life. And I’m still here, still working, and I’ve managed to grow an audience of some substance, mainly on instinct, life experience and a fair bit of winging it.

But when the same question comes up again and again and again, and the videos answering it rack up numbers way up in the stratosphere, well, even I can’t ignore what the data is telling me. There are a lot of frustrated people out there (mainly men) who want help in learning how to please a woman.

A while back, I made a very short, very off-the-cuff, totally unplanned video called How to Arouse an Older Woman. It’s not my best video by a long shot, but it has more views than anything else on my YouTube channel, and it keeps pulling in new viewers every day.

It draws on my own experience of what turns me on, and on what I’ve heard from the many experts I’ve interviewed on my podcast. I’ve also written a couple of posts here on Substack on the same topic, and they’ve brought in more subscribers than almost anything else I’ve written.

So I’ve turned it into a short, seven-week program. If you’d rather go faster, you can download the PDF version and work through it at your own pace. Honestly, I hesitate to call it a course. It’s really a distillation of what 25 experts have told me about how older women get aroused differently from younger women.

Of course, not all older women are the same. But there are similarities in how those of us who want to keep having sex approach our sex lives, compared with those who’ve given up the ghost and decided it’s no longer for them. I have no problem with the latter. But if you had a good sex life before the menopause and would like to enjoy sex again, I suspect what’s in the program will resonate with you.

For the men out there who are frustrated as hell and would love to get their sexy wife back, there’s plenty on how to do just that, as long as you’re not expecting to get your end away from the get-go. Us older ladies need warming up. Once you realise that, there’s so much fun to be had in both the build-up and the main event.

Hormones play a part too. There’s so much bad information out there that I’m keen to dispel, and a lot of it has been disproved by scientific research, especially when it comes to testosterone.

If you don’t have a partner but still want to feel sexy, there are plenty of ways to use the program to turn yourself on. It’s good for your overall health, too, and a real confidence boost.

Unlike other programs, there’s no homework as such, and no big certificate to hang on your wall at the end. What there is: the prospect of feeling more sexual, feeling more connected with your partner if you have one, and learning new ways of pleasuring each other that can lead to deeper intimacy.

Basically, I’ve gathered all the juicy goodness I’ve learned from 25 of the best sexperts out there, so you don’t have to trawl through hours of podcasts to find it.

And because Black Friday is coming up and everybody loves a discount, I’m charging just $14.99 for the whole thing until 26th November. The first 100 buyers also get a bonus: my 100 Days to Deeper Intimacy journal. Total bargain.

[Get the program here→]

Ready to Go Deeper? 🔥

150+ members-only articles and recordings. 18 topics. Zero shame.

✨ 135 in-depth articles on desire, pleasure, health and relationships after 50

📖 Nearly 50 Real-Life Stories & Erotica you won’t find anywhere else

🎙️ Weekly Substack Lives, plus 20+ replays to watch any time

🎁 My 32-page guide, Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later Life

🛍️ Exclusive discounts from trusted shops (see the Perks tab)

💬 A private members-only chat, for the questions you can’t ask anyone else

£6.99/month or £49.99/year, less than £1 a week