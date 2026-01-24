Ever had to justify why you’re picking up a penis pump from customs?

Those of you who have been following my Chiang Mai adventures will know that this is definitely not a “lounger by the pool” kind of holiday. In just three weeks, I’ve packed in more memorable experiences and amusing anecdotes than I ever thought humanly possible, including discovering that one of my oldest and dearest friends, Lena Semaan who writes Funnymental, moved here 15 months ago without telling me.

There was also getting a photo of me and my Muay Thai instructor into the Daily Telegraph. And then there was yesterday’s adventure, going to collect penis pumps from customs at Chiang Mai Airport. Who knew customs would be one of the highlights of my Chiang Mai trip?

I recently signed a contract to promote products aimed at supporting men with urological issues such as prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease (amongst others) for The Urology Shop. The company sells FirmTech products, which I’ve already been working with, and using with my situationship for over a year and highly recommend. Now, they’ve asked me to add penis pumps as part of my role.

I’ve previously recorded an episode about these with Susan Bratton, so I already knew a fair bit about them, including the fact that if you’re a guy who struggles to achieve an erection following a radical prostatectomy they’re an essential part of penile rehabilitation. They help to bring oxygenated blood to the tissues, maintain penile length, and can help to aid sexual function.

Unfortunately, getting medical devices like penis pumps into Thailand is not straightforward.

Despite asking the company to ship them directly to my hotel, a document was instead sent to the hotel reception informing me that the pumps were being held at Chiang Mai Airport and needed to be collected from customs. I assumed this meant I might have to pay a fee to receive them. And I was right.

I went to the airport the same day I received the notice, only to find that the delivery driver was uncontactable and, as a result, the pumps weren’t there. I returned the following day with my two friends, Lena and her husband, who very kindly agreed to drive me. I handed over the required piece of paper along with my passport.

This time, the pumps had arrived. Hurrah.

The desk at which I received my package

The box was brought to the customs desk, which was situated outside the building and I was instructed to open it. That was when the real fun began, because I had to explain, using a combination of Google Translate and hand gestures, what the devices were actually for.

I explained, or tried to explain, that they are very helpful for men who struggle to obtain erections following radical prostatectomies. Cue my hand, held just below the waist, flapping down, then up. One of the Thai officials gestured with his fingers to indicate something that had once been larger, then smaller, and raised his eyebrows meaningfully.

The customs officer, a lovely woman, about 40 wearing a dark blue THAI Cargo branded top and black trousers, after inspecting the box, needed to check whether the devices were permitted to enter the country, and went off to another part of the building to investigate. Meanwhile, the official who had been gesturing became increasingly curious and tried to explore their purpose in more detail, assisted by my friend and her husband who had tagged along for the fun and who spoke no Thai whatsoever. The whole situation was a comedy sketch writing itself. Perhaps you had to be there.

Eventually, about 10 minutes later, the official returned and explained that the pumps were considered medical devices and therefore required a license. However, under the circumstances, she was willing to let this go, she explained, provided I paid the equivalent of around £25 to the customs department.

In case you’re wondering, this is what a penis pump looks like

Everything was recorded by hand in a very large ledger. A piece of paper was then taken upstairs to a bland office that looked as though it belonged in a 1960s Southeast Asian classic film. I passed the paper through a window, where an administrative assistant typed up my receipt before handing it back to me and processing the £25 payment through a card machine, which was a pleasant surprise, as I had fully expected to have to pay cash.

I took the box away with me and am now looking forward to producing educational video content about these very sturdy, extremely well made Medintim penis pumps.

Stay tuned.

