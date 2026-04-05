Peyronie’s Disease was completely unknown to me until I was introduced to Dr Pete Tsambarlis, Associate Professor of Urology at Northwestern University, whom I interviewed on my podcast.

He spends a great deal of his time treating men with this condition, which involves the development of fibrous scar tissue, known as plaque, under the skin of the penis. This can result in painful curvature, bending or narrowing, most noticeable during erection.

It affects roughly 10 percent of men, most commonly over the age of 40. In some cases it can lead to erectile dysfunction or make penetrative sex difficult. Like ED, it is not something men tend to chat about openly. I suspect shame plays a big part in that silence. Yet the numbers are significant and the impact can be long lasting. When I asked on my Facebook page who had heard of it, the responses were telling.

“I have had Peyronie’s for over 8 years, to a greater or lesser degree. I’m 74 and have also had nerve-ending prostate cancer. Shit happens to good people.

The cause varies. It can begin with a minor injury during sex or even everyday activity that does not heal properly. It can also develop gradually through a build-up of scar tissue over time. Many men cannot pinpoint a specific moment when something went wrong. Doctors believe repeated small bends or knocks may trigger an overactive healing response. Age, diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking and certain inherited connective tissue conditions can increase the risk. And sometimes there is no clear cause at all, which understandably adds to the confusion and anxiety.

“My late husband took calcium channel blocker medication for his cholesterol for several years, then developed a severe calcium buildup resulting in PD that required surgery. Maybe it wasn’t caused by the meds, but I always felt that it was. The doctor couldn’t say definitely either way. This was back in the late 90s, and I don’t think that much was known about it because men were embarrassed to discuss such personal things. Thank goodness men’s healthcare is a more open topic.”

Treatment options are available, although they are not always widely discussed. Shockwave therapy is one possibility, but it can be expensive and is not available everywhere. Surgery is another option. It involves cutting the outer layers of erectile tissue that are causing the curvature and placing stitches to help straighten the penis. Success rates are reported at around 75 to 79 percent. However, some men notice a loss of length or girth, and others report worsening erectile dysfunction.

There is also a non-invasive alternative in the form of a vacuum erection device, such as the Rehabi. These devices draw blood into the penis and, when used with cylinders of varying sizes, may help reduce curvature over time. A 2020 clinical study found that men using a vacuum device experienced significant reductions in curvature, while untreated men often saw their condition worsen.

Another 2021 study involving 200 men in the acute phase of Peyronie’s used three differently shaped vacuum cylinders for 30 minutes, three times daily over three months. The results showed curvature reduction from approximately 52 degrees to 32 degrees, a decrease in plaque size, and improvements in erectile function and pain.

It is reassuring to know that surgery-free options exist. My hope, in sharing this information on Sex Advice for Seniors, is to remove some of the shame and simply lay out the facts. The more openly we talk about men’s health, the easier it becomes for men to seek support and find the help they deserve.

This article has been sponsored by The Urology Shop, distributors of the Medintim Peyronie's Kits.

View or buy the Medintim Peyronie's Kits

Using a penis pump for Peyronie's

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