I am really bad at closure. I have men in my life, guys who have not been kind, and I have continued to speak with them because I find it far easier to reassign them to a new box where they can exist in my life, sharing with me the bits I like about them and discarding the aspects of their character that would never work for me.

I can’t sleep with men I don’t like in some fundamental way, so when the sex doesn’t work for me anymore or they simply can’t turn up on time or let me down consistently, I may take a break for a while, but mostly they tend to come back in the new guise of a friend.

Which is why telling my situationship that I wanted it to end feels particularly hard, because I didn’t have to do it, but I didn’t feel that I was being respected, and being respected should be fundamental to any relationship.