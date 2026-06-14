I thought I knew most of what there was to know about sex toys until I was given the Vibrosa by Honey Playbox to try out. Such is my familiarity with toys that, as they all mostly use the same motors, I’ll admit I didn’t bother to read the instructions, which, in hindsight, would have been very useful. And saved me a huge amount of time and sexual energy.

For a start, I thought its unique design was created for couples’ pleasure, with the small stem fitting inside the vagina and the two egg-shaped balls sitting around the clitoris. I mean, look at it. It’s U shaped, which is almost always a signifier of a couples toy and the eggs strategically placed on top of each other were screaming out to me, these go either side of the clitoris. I thought here was not a toy designed to be used on my own, so I put off reviewing it because life got in the way and the opportunity to test yet another toy with a partner never seemed to arrive. Most of the men in my life enjoy their role of toy tester, but if you saw the boxes of stuff that are lying around, it can feel overwhelming especially if you’re not somebody who has used lots of toys with previous partners.



The last time I was with someone new who shared an interest in toys, I suggested that he might want to try the Vibrosa on me, but he couldn’t figure out how to switch it on. Instead, he grabbed a more conventional vibe, a kind of modern-day rabbit, which he worked out how to operate simply by continuing to press the buttons until the thing sprung to life. We had lots of fun that particular time. Reminder to self: if I want a man to use a toy on me, teach him how it turns on before the blindfold goes on, not once I’ve already come.



Then, on Friday, having waited several months to try the Vibrosa out and with Honey Playbox quite rightly becoming more impatient with me, I suggested to a new friend that he might assist me in testing the toy. He said, “Why not?” After a period spent kissing and sucking each other in various positions, I grabbed the Vibrosa, turned it on with one simple press of the button (yes, it was that simple), and positioned the long, slim stem inside me, with the egg-shaped balls sitting on the outside. My partner slid his cock into me and later said, “I could feel your vibrations, vibrating from the toy when I was inside you,” which he found added another layer of excitement to our play.



The vibrations were particularly strong.



As for me, getting the egg-shaped balls to sit comfortably on my clit didn’t quite work out, although I did enjoy the feeling of my partner’s cock sliding in and out alongside the vibrator’s stem. But as for the egg-shaped balls, they were too big, too unwieldy to remain in place and, as with other toys I’ve tried that actually were designed for couples, the toy required me to hold it in place to keep it from slipping out. Even so, it was fun for a short time, a novel experience, and I do enjoy introducing new sensations to a partner who is open-minded and not offended, as some men are, when a toy enters the bedroom. The toy having been tossed aside, I ended up coming on his face, while he did his own type of tossing, which worked for him. Both satisfied, I couldn’t help thinking that I perhaps hadn’t used the Vibrosa as intended. Time to open the box and find the instruction guide.

That’s when II learned that although the Vibrosa can be used as a couples’ toy, especially if one pairs it with the Honey Playbox app, which turned out to be surprisingly easy to do, it can also be a hands-free toy for solo pleasure. The eggs were designed to go inside, not outside, with the intention of stimulating the G and A spots (who knew?) while the long, slender stem sat on the clitoris. Yup, I’d gotten the damn thing completely the wrong way around. It was back to square one, but this time on my own, using the app to control the various vibratory patterns and intensity of the vibrations.



This turned out to be lots of fun, with me using the app to experiment with various patterns. There was mention of it being pressure sensitive but squeezing hard with my vaginal muscles didn’t seem to alter the vibrations at all. There’s also an option of syncing the toy with music or using voice activation, which I suspect could be enjoyable for those in a long-distance relationship, the idea being that you can operate the toy remotely while sharing your most intimate thoughts out loud. For me, these features always feel unnecessary– I mean, I find listening to music during sex distracting enough, I don’t need a vibrator that beats along with the latest Taylor Swift but then I have friends who get off on this type of stuff so whatever floats your boat. I’m not going to judge you.



The main question I suspect you’re wanting answered is, did the Vibrosa get me off. It did, but ultimately I found that not having control myself over the toy was not going to work for a control freak such as I am, who likes to be able to move the vibrator around as I’m closer to climaxing. Eventually I pushed the stem resting against my clit to the side, took out my faithful bullet leaving the eggs pulsating inside me. Letting out a groan that I hoped my neighbours wouldn’t hear, I found the combination of the internal and external vibrations was both incredibly stimulating and led to a very powerful orgasm.

A small lesson in sex toys, then: read the instructions first, make assumptions later, and never underestimate the power of an egg-shaped mistake.

Buy the Vibrosa Here

Use my code: SUZANNE15 for an exclusive discount.

Honey Playbox says:

Key Features of VIBROSA

App-Controlled for Personalized Play – Enjoy endless vibration patterns, voice commands, long-distance play, and music sync through the Honey Play Box app.

Alternating & Simultaneous Vibration Modes – Alternate between 10 built-in rhythms or control each motor independently via the app for a mind-blowing sensation.

Real-Time Pressure Response – Every pelvic squeeze matches with vibrations for intuitive, body-responsive play.

Extended Battery Life – A 60-minute charge powers over 5 hours of use, with steady intensity even on low battery.

Discreet, Whisper-Quiet Design (<50 dB) – This egg vibrator is perfect for shared spaces or on-the-go wear.

Customizable LED Tail – Add ambiance with glowing light modes, from playful flashes to soft pulses.

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