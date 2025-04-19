At 64 I thought I knew quite a bit about men, having had sex and relationships with a significant number, but I am constantly surprised by their behaviour. In particular, I’m talking about the guys I meet on dating apps, communicate with briefly, may even try and organise a date, and then, for no discernible reason, disconnect from my profile.

Two weeks ago, I sat starring at my profile on Feeld and it looked back at me like a worn out record and, I realised, was in need of an overhaul. First off, it was too long, and if my friend

’s post about dating are anything to go by, I understand that most men swipe left or right based, almost entirely, on photos. What was the point of all that text when, clearly, nobody was taking a blind bit of notice of any of it?

The only aspect of it that would remain, I decided, was my profile name, Weekend Date. It summed me up neatly enough. I only meet men on weekends, barring the rare exception where they live close enough for a midweek coffee or a quick drink.