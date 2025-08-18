Hi,
Suzanne here.
The other day, I realised, after subscribing to yet another Substack and reflecting on the platform's exponential growth since I began writing here in 2020, that I don’t express my gratitude to you nearly enough. Thank you for choosing to become a paid subscriber to Sex Advice for Seniors.
Substack has grown rapidly, with many well-known …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.