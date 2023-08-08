A special announcement
Celebrating its one-year anniversary with over 52 episodes under its belt, "Sex Advice for Seniors" has evolved from a lighthearted endeavour between Peter and myself to a transformative weekly podcast. Now co-hosted by Los Angeles-based sexologist Zoë Kors, the podcast has garnered recognition from national newspapers and organisations seeking our pers…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.