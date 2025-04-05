If you’re new to online dating, you may have come across an app called Feeld, which has been generating buzz in the online dating world for its acknowledgement that there are lots of people for whom monogamy isn’t the be all and end all. Also that sexual identify isn’t as clear cut as straight, bi or gay.

I’ve long said that as older people, one of the great advantages of this stage of life is that, free of procreation and expectations around meeting, getting married, living together that may have dominated our younger years, we can now reconsider and redesign our relationship to suit who we are now. Similarly, there are older people I know who started off married to someone of the opposite sex and are now married or involved with someone of the same sex. Freeing ourselves from societal expectations can be incredibly challenging, but there’s no deadline on being true to ourselves and our desires.

You can argue that why do we need so many labels, can’t we just 'be’ but I would argue that there’s merit to being able to self-identify as, for example, a bi-curious person if it’s an unrealised desire that you want to explore. There’s little harm in setting an expectation for yourself, testing the water, even if ultimately you decide to remain in the lane in which you are most comfortable.

Is too much choice a good thing?