If you’re around Central Florida in January or fancy a warm winter break why not join the first Magnetic Match singles event?

Magnetic Match is a new dating site I’m supporting, created by Alan Jacobson to improve the dating experience for people over 50 who are thoroughly fed up with today’s dating apps.

Alan will host the event at Planet Hollywood, Disney Springs, Orlando, on 13 January. It’s designed to bring together as many local singles aged 50+ as possible for an evening of meeting people in person, without the swiping, ghosting and uncertainty that can make online dating so exhausting.

To get a free ticket, simply sign up to Magnetic Match. Registration is completely free, with no catch. Use this link and you’ll automatically be added to the guest list: Sign up here.

Why Alan created Magnetic Match

Like me, Alan has had more than his share of disappointing dating experiences. With a background in technology, he decided to build something better for people a little longer in the tooth who are looking for a partner — whether that’s companionship, a short-term relationship or something lasting.

The site’s central focus is trust. If you’ve spent any time on Tinder, Bumble or Hinge lately, you’ll know that’s often in short supply. How do you know the person you’re chatting with is real, genuine and actually looking for a relationship?

Magnetic Match tackles this with:

Government ID verification , to help confirm that members are real people

AI photo verification , to check that profile photos are genuine and represent members well

Profile-writing support, to help you present yourself clearly and attractively

The aim is simple: give members a better starting point for meeting someone compatible.

Free to join — and free to attend

Of course, the biggest challenge for any new dating site is having enough members to match with. That’s why Alan has made Magnetic Match completely free to join.

Sign up, claim your free event ticket, and come along on 13 January to meet other singles over 50 in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

Event: Magnetic Match Singles Party

Date: 13 January

Venue: Planet Hollywood, Disney Springs, Orlando

Ticket: Free with Magnetic Match sign-up

Sign up: magneticmatch.net/join